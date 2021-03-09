Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,526 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,697 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

