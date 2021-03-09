Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.90 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,072,000 after buying an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.56. 13,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,105. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.