Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

NASDAQ:INSG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Inseego by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

