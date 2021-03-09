Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.01

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 2713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.