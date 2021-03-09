Lambda (LAMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117.02 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Lambda has a total market cap of $66.24 million and approximately $117.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00793189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,018,109 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

