Lamden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,054.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $49,054.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

