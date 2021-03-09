Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LABP) Quiet Period To End on March 16th

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

In related news, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826 in the last three months.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.