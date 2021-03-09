Landos Biopharma’s (LABP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 165.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $12.42 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 over the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.