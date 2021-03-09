Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells $495,886.82 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 392,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,016. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lantheus by 344.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 58.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 46.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.