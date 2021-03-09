Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells $495,886.82 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 392,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,016. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.32.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.
