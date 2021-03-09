Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Purchases $18,600.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heinz Christoph Maeusli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $16,130.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $15,290.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 392,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,016. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lantheus by 344.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 58.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lantheus by 46.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lantheus by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

