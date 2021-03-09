Largo Coin Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.71 or 0.00017911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $174.08 million and approximately $67,795.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,199.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.23 or 0.00989374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.00347219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00028662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin (CRYPTO:LRG) is a coin. Largo Coin’s total supply is 54,087,794 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,542 coins. Largo Coin’s official Twitter account is @LargoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . The Reddit community for Largo Coin is https://reddit.com/r/largocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Largo Coin has been tailored to meet any market participant’s expectations and needs, from an individual to the largest businesses. Largo Coin is made to bring trust to the markets by providing the next-generation escrow and deal insurance services for trade in any part of the world. Its goal is to deliver a full-scale ecosystem of Largo that will provide security, stability and ease of use in the changing conditions of the market. “

Largo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.