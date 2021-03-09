Largo Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41,823.00 (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.69 or 0.00017902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $173.73 million and approximately $41,823.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,117.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.51 or 0.00995076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00347475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000858 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011710 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin (LRG) is a coin. Largo Coin’s total supply is 54,050,123 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,539 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official Twitter account is @LargoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . The Reddit community for Largo Coin is https://reddit.com/r/largocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Largo Coin has been tailored to meet any market participant’s expectations and needs, from an individual to the largest businesses. Largo Coin is made to bring trust to the markets by providing the next-generation escrow and deal insurance services for trade in any part of the world. Its goal is to deliver a full-scale ecosystem of Largo that will provide security, stability and ease of use in the changing conditions of the market. “

Largo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

