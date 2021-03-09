Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 23,139 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 1,456,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,097. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

