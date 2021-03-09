Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading 9.5% Higher

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.25. 1,456,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,155,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,343. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

