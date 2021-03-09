Laurence E. Cranch Sells 9,154 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. 429,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,566. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

