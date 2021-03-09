Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.00

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.00 and last traded at C$40.62, with a volume of 159525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.93.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.6500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

