Laurentian Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$17.75

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Laurentian from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

TSE ALS traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.90. 43,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,582. The firm has a market cap of C$618.02 million and a P/E ratio of -20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$16.73.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.