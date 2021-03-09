Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 313,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.80% of Lazard worth $35,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 359,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 287,023 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 277,701 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. 25,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,479. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

