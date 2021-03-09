Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Acquired by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned about 5.03% of Leap Therapeutics worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,334. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

