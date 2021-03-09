Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.00

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 11737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

