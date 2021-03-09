Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.14 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Leidos by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

