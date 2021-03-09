Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Leidos makes up about 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.15% of Leidos worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.09. 10,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

