Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Reduced by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Shares of LDOS opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.