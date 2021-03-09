Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $92.61. 11,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $147,873,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.