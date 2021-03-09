Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.