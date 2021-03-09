Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $11,456,978.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,893,087 shares in the company, valued at $401,026,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $518,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,341.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,334,115 shares of company stock worth $195,200,514 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.