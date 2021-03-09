Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 66.57% from the stock’s previous close.

LMND has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

LMND opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,334,115 shares of company stock worth $195,200,514.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

