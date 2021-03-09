Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares rose 7.8% on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $130.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as high as $95.87 and last traded at $93.52. Approximately 3,715,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,305,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

LMND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $518,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,341.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,334,115 shares of company stock worth $195,200,514.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $78,514,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

