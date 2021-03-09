LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) President Sells $262,900.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TREE traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.05. 473,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.81.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.