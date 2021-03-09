Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.