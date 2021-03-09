Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $25.40. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 55,158 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNVGY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

