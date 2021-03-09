LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.86% of LHC Group worth $57,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,995. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

