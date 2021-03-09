LHT (LHT) Trading 10% Higher This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $192,701.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006625 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007888 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

