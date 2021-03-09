Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.