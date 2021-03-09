Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

