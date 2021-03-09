Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty Global worth $30,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

