Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 3,943,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 1,410,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $451.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 1,674,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 3,731,510 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.