Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. Life Storage has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $87.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Life Storage by 68.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $868,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.