LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading Up 9.6%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 350,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,045,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.01 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

