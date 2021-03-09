LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Up 7%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares were up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 201,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 829,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
