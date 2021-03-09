LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Up 7%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares were up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 201,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 829,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

