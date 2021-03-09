Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Up 10%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares shot up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.54 and last traded at $59.49. 1,253,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 774,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -73.44.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

