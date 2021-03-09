Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -66.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.