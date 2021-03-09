Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of LSPD traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 39,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,147. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

