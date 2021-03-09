Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$97.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.36.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$74.40. The company had a trading volume of 865,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

