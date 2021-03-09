Lightstreams 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,632.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $597,601.86 and $13,632.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00782484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.