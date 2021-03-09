LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $10,734.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.31 or 0.00783538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00027317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,021,206,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,655,030 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

