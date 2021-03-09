Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Shares Purchased by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Limestone Bancorp worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

