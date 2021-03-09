Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 186.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

