Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0795 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Linear token can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $197.12 million and $14.91 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00056106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.00795365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,478,069,501 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

