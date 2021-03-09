Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 197,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,135. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.